Minnesota Wild
338 Members•2,948 Posts
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images.
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images.
Nov 19, 2026 4:00 PMPublished Nov 19, 2026 4:00 PM
Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes are each riding 12-game point streaks, while Minnesota's four offensive stars have combined for 71 points over that stretch.
The Minnesota Wild has been firing on all cylinders offensively lately, and the numbers behind their recent stretch are remarkable.
Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes are each riding 12-game point streaks, while Matt Boldy and Joel Eriksson Ek have been producing at an impressive rate of their own.
Over the last 12 games, those four players have combined for 23 goals, 48 assists and 71 points.
Kaprizov has led the way with six goals and 17 assists for 23 points during his 12-game point streak, averaging nearly two points per game.
Related stories
Hughes hasn't been far behind.
The star defenseman has recorded five goals and 14 assists for 19 points during his own 12-game point streak, providing Minnesota with another dynamic offensive threat from the blue line.
Meanwhile, Boldy has collected seven goals and eight assists for 15 points over his last 12 games, while Eriksson Ek has added five goals and nine assists for 14 points during that span.
Together, the four players are averaging nearly six combined points per game.
But what makes Minnesota's offensive attack so dangerous isn't simply the production. It's the way those players complement one another and create opportunities for the rest of the lineup.
Wild defenseman Brock Faber has had a front-row seat to the dominance of Kaprizov, Boldy and Eriksson Ek.
"Yeah, I mean, they dominate," Faber said. "They make other teams' top lines look bad sometimes. The way all three of them are playing, it's a level I haven't seen, and it's fantastic that they're on our side of it."
Marcus Foligno echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the work ethic that makes Minnesota's top line so difficult to contain.
"Insane. I don't know. Every time they go over, you get a little bit excitement, right, something's going to happen," Marcus said. "It's dangerous."
For Marcus, the biggest difference is that all three forwards are willing to do the difficult work required to create offense.
"I mean all three guys really do the heavy lifting. It's really scary," he said. "Not only that, they come back in our dzone and they want that puck back. Then you add some elite defensemen with them, you get a 10-point night."
That last point has become particularly important with Hughes producing at such an impressive rate.
His ability to join the rush, move the puck and create offense from the blue line has given Minnesota another dimension to its attack.
Eriksson Ek recently pointed to Hughes and Faber as two reasons the top line has been so effective.
"Also having Quinny and Fabes out there a lot, too, for sure helps breaking out pucks and joining the rush and just getting open for, like, a four-man, five-man unit going for offense," Eriksson Ek said.
And the benefits extend beyond Minnesota's top offensive players.
Nick Foligno believes the consistency of the top line has helped establish stability throughout the rest of the lineup.
"Well, the nice part is when you find consistency of your top line, it just puts everybody into a place where now they get some familiarity too," Nick said. "We're not moving guys around, and it's amazing what that does for the whole group."
Nick also explained how the top line's ability to control possession and wear down opposing players creates favorable situations for Minnesota's other forwards.
"Sometimes you're getting the lines dead tired because they just ran them ragged for a minute, and they're stuck out there, and so it's been advantageous with the way they're playing," he said.
It's a combination of offensive skill, puck possession and relentless work ethic that has made Minnesota difficult to defend.
And with Kaprizov and Hughes both riding 12-game point streaks, Boldy continuing to find the scoresheet and Eriksson Ek contributing at both ends of the ice, the Wild have multiple players capable of changing a game.
The production has been remarkable, but perhaps the biggest benefit for Minnesota is how much easier its offensive stars are making life for everyone else.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy