Could Wild's Matt Boldy Record His Fifth Consecutive Season Of Posting A New Career High?

Matt Boldy has set a new career high in points every year of his NHL career, and as he enters year six with the Minnesota Wild, everything suggests he'll do it again.
Matt Boldy has blossomed into everything the Minnesota Wild hoped he would be and more after drafting him 12th overall in the 2019 NHL draft.
He's become a true top-line winger, capable of playing in offensive and defensive scenarios, on the top power-play and penalty-kill unit, and, as he's developed and matured, a leader.
He's an Olympic gold medalist, a world junior gold medalist, and just an overall big-time performer when the lights are brightest.
Boldy's ascent to superstardom has been a treat to watch, and it would shock no one if the 25-year-old took another step forward, because that's all he's done in the NHL.
Boldy has played five seasons in the NHL, and each year has set a new career-high in points. In his rookie season, Boldy notched 39 points in 47 games, which was outdone by his 63 points in 81 games in his sophomore season. In year four, he posted 69 points in 73 games, and then exploded for 85 points in 76 games last season.
This was Boldy's first season scoring above a point per game, and he set a career-high in goals with 42. His outstanding season saw him receive Selke Trophy votes (finished 32nd) and finish sixth in All-Star votes among left wingers in the NHL.
Although his 42 goals and 85 points were outstanding, there's a path for him to outdo those numbers again. At 25 years of age, he's now truly entering the prime years of his NHL career. His understanding of the game, his skill set, and how his opponents want to defend him are as clear as they've ever been. He's also at a great spot physically, standing 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds.
Everything in Boldy's game is coming together, and his all-around approach is beginning to become borderline dominant. In the 2025-26 season, Boldy ranked in the 94th percentile in hardest shot and the 85th percentile in average shot speed, according to NHL EDGE. His skating speed numbers slightly decreased from the prior season, but they were still above average.
Only 14 players threw more shots on goal than Boldy, only eight players scored more goals, only 18 players recorded more points, only 13 players recorded more power-play points, and only eight players recorded more shorthanded points, while just one player recorded more shorthanded goals.
Everything Boldy has shown through the first five seasons of his career demonstrates that he will continue to add elements to his game, improve in areas that are already strengths, and take on more responsibility.
With some of the departures this off-season, Boldy will be called upon to elevate his game, and all his tools suggest he is equipped to answer those calls.
See more of The Hockey News on Google and save us as a preferred source. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.