Quinn Hughes Says Wild Could Make ‘Massive Trade’ As Dylan Larkin Situation Looms

Minnesota’s superstar defenseman fuels speculation that Bill Guerin may strike again, as Dylan Larkin’s trade request from Detroit creates a potential opening for another blockbuster roster addition.
Minnesota Wild defenseman Quinn Hughes believes his team has plenty to be excited about entering the 2026-27 season. He also isn't ruling out another major addition from president of hockey operations and general manager Bill Guerin.
Speaking with Elliotte Friedman in a one-on-one interview, Hughes discussed his future with the Wild and reiterated that he doesn't feel pressured to make a decision on a contract extension.
But while talking about his excitement for the upcoming season, Hughes made an intriguing comment about what Guerin could still do to improve Minnesota's roster.
“I feel at peace. I'm ready to go,” Hughes said. “I think the Wild fans should be really excited about, you know, watching us play. And I think we're gonna be at our best. I think guys are hungry and we're healthy. And you guys know Billy. I mean, Billy could make a massive trade and add to our team at any point. So I think Wild fans should be extremely excited for this year.”
The words “massive trade” certainly stand out.
And the timing of Hughes' comments becomes even more interesting considering what's happening elsewhere in the NHL.
The Detroit Red Wings confirmed that captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade. Detroit announced that Larkin will still report to training camp, but the organization will enter the 2026-27 season without a captain.
“Dylan is under contract as a member of the Detroit Red Wings,” the team said in a statement. “Any conversations regarding his future with the Club will take place privately when a new hockey operations leader has been named.”
Larkin also released a statement saying he has held several “in-depth discussions” with Red Wings leadership over the past few weeks and will continue conversations about the team's direction once new leadership is in place.
That doesn't mean Larkin is headed to Minnesota.
There has been no indication that Hughes was referring to Larkin when he mentioned the possibility of Guerin making a massive trade, nor is there anything at this point connecting the Wild to the Red Wings center.
Still, Larkin's situation provides an example of the type of significant player who could potentially become available if Guerin decides Minnesota needs another major piece.
Larkin would certainly qualify as a massive addition.
The 30-year-old center has spent his entire NHL career with Detroit and has been the Red Wings' captain since 2021. A player of his caliber becoming available would naturally attract attention around the league, particularly from contenders looking to strengthen themselves down the middle.
Minnesota already made its franchise-altering move when it acquired Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks last season. Now Hughes appears confident Guerin won't hesitate to swing big again if another opportunity presents itself.
Whether that opportunity eventually involves Larkin or somebody else remains to be seen.
But with Hughes healthy, Minnesota's core intact and the Wild entering the season with significant expectations, Hughes clearly believes Guerin could have another major move up his sleeve.
And after Friday's developments in Detroit, there is at least one more fascinating name to watch.
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