Minnesota Wild Prospect Adam Benak Shines At U-20 Five Nations

This is an extension of what we've seen from his previous production on the international stage. At the 2026 world juniors, Benak posted one goal and eight points as Czechia took home silver. At the U-18s in 2025, Benak registered two goals and seven points in four games. He also dazzled at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in consecutive seasons, recording 10 and 11 points in just five games.