Minnesota Wild Prospect Adam Benak Shines At U-20 Five Nations

Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Benak thrived once again at the international level, leading the U-20 Five Nations tournament in points.
The U-20 Five Nations tournament held in Finland ended just a few days ago, and once again, Minnesota Wild prospect Adam Benak shined for Team Czechia.
The tournament featured Czechia, Sweden, Finland, Slovakia, and Switzerland. Like the World Junior Summer Showcase, this tournament provides scouts and management from the participating countries with the opportunity to watch these players play against their peers. It's also used to help build chemistry before the real tournament in December.
The tournament is just four games, as each team plays each other once, and in those four games, Benak led the way. The 19-year-old finished with three goals and 10 points, leading the tournament in points.
This is an extension of what we've seen from his previous production on the international stage. At the 2026 world juniors, Benak posted one goal and eight points as Czechia took home silver. At the U-18s in 2025, Benak registered two goals and seven points in four games. He also dazzled at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in consecutive seasons, recording 10 and 11 points in just five games.
Benak boasts a 5-foot-7, 164-pound frame, which deterred teams from selecting him in the 2025 draft. Ultimately, he fell to the Wild in the fourth round (102nd overall), and all he's continued to do is produce offense. In his draft year, Benak notched 17 goals and 59 points in 56 games with the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL.
He then moved to the OHL with the Brantford Bulldogs the following season, scoring 28 goals and 77 points in 48 games, forming arguably the most dangerous line in the CHL with Seattle Kraken's Jake O'Brien and Chicago Blackhawks' Marek Vanacek.
The next step in Benak's development will come at the collegiate level, as he is set to join Western Michigan University in the NCAA.
This will be Benak's toughest test up until this point, as he'll face a level of physicality he hasn't endured since his 18-game stint in the Czech Extraliga. But the college schedule should benefit Benak. They'll play just two games a week, usually on Friday and Saturday, which will give Benak time to work out and add muscle.
We know his playmaking is rivalled by few prospects and his puck control is stellar, but Benak will need to compete physically in the NHL as well. The process to the NHL will be strenuous for Benak, as he'll likely spend a couple of seasons in college before paying his dues in the AHL.
With the skill Benak possesses, it will be worth the time and effort the Wild needs to put into developing the Plzen, CZE native.
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