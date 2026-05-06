Canadiens And Sabres Set To Start Second Round Series

On Tuesday, at practice, Martin St-Louis reunited Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky. Even though the line struggled to make a mark against the Tampa Bay Lightning, it’s not surprising to see the coach want to go back to the line that has provided so much offense for this team in the regular season. The bench boss had Alex Newhook, Jake Evans, and Ivan Demidov on his second line, Alexandre Texier with Phillip Danault and Josh Anderson on his third line, and Zachary Bolduc with Kirby Dach and Brendan Gallagher on his fourth line. Meaning that Joe Veleno, Oliver Kapanen, and Patrik Laine were on the outside looking in.