Canadiens: Big Duel With The Lightning On Deck

Cole Caufield, who’s eager to put his 50th goal chase behind him, has nine points in 15 games against the Bolts, including four goals, but he has only scored one against Vasilevskiy. His shooting percentage against him stands at only 5.6%. As for Juraj Slafkovsky, he has 10 points in 12 games against the Bolts, including five goals, two of which came against Tampa’s number one, against whom he has a 25% shooting percentage. With 29 goals to his name, the power forward hopes to notch his 30th before the end of the season, and given that he has five points in three games against the Bolts this season, tonight may be the night for him.