Canadiens: Devils’ Attendance, No Smoke Without Fire?

It will be interesting to see if members of New Jersey’s organization are still there on Thursday when the Canadiens take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Since the Devils only fired Fitzgerald on Tuesday, it’s reasonable to believe that so far, those who were in attendance were there under his orders. If they still attend, it will be a sign that his dismissal has not dampened New Jersey’s interest. Something to keep an eye on while we wait for the regular season to wrap up and the playoffs to kick off.