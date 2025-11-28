Canadiens: Big Test For Montembeault

After winning their last two games, the Montreal Canadiens will continue their western road trip with a duel with the Vegas Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday afternoon. The weekday matinee stems from the fact that it’s a Thanksgiving bank holiday for our neighbours to the south.

Martin St-Louis has already shown his hand when it comes to his goaltenders, and Samuel Montembeault will be on duty against the Knights. Jakub Dobes was on duty for the last two games, but the coach has to use both netminders for the back-to-back. The Becancour native has a 1-2-2 record against Vegas with a 3.65 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. As for Dobes, he has never taken on the Knights, and given his goaltenders’ recent form, it makes sense to keep the Czech fresh to take on the red-hot Colorado Avalanche, who have won their last 10 games, including three by shutout.

Meanwhile, Bruce Cassidy hasn’t confirmed who will man the net for the host. The Knights have been without starter Adin Hill for most of the season. He has only taken part in five games and hasn’t played since October 20 because of a lower-body injury. Right now, they are making do with Akira Schmidt and Carl Lindbom, but they are expected to call up Carter Hart soon, since he’ll be eligible to play from December 1.

Schmidt has seen most of the action for the Knights this season, and he won the only game he ever played against the Habs, giving up a single goal and posting a .958 SV. Lindbom has never faced the Canadiens, and since the Knights are also playing a back-to-back, either goalie could get the nod.

Since the Knights’ inception, the Canadiens have a 6-6-2 record against the Nevada outfit, and the host has won seven of the last 10 duels while outscoring the Habs 44-34, but they haven’t been in great form of late; they are 3-2-5 in their previous 10 games and will be trying to put a halt to a three-game losing streak. As for the Tricolore, they are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games.

When he suits up this afternoon, Brendan Gallagher will skate in his 857th game with the Sainte-Flanelle, tying Tom Johnson for the 16th most games played with Montreal. The alternate captain is the Canadiens’ second most productive forward against Vegas with eight points in 11 games, second only to captain Nick Suzuki, who has 10 points in as many games. Mike Matheson rounds up the top three with seven points in 12 duels, while Cole Caufield is a point-per-game player against the host with five points in as many tilts.

Martin St-Louis has yet to confirm if he’ll make any changes to his lineup this afternoon. Still, TVA Sports’ Renaud Lavoie believes that he could see Alexandre Texier make his debut since Jared Davidson didn’t see a single second of action in the third frame against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday night. The newcomer has three points in as many games against the Knights. We’ll also keep an eye on Adam Engstrom, who could play his second game at the expense of Arber Xhekaj, even though the rookie blueliner didn’t see much action in the final frame on Wednesday.

Speaking of newcomers, it’s a new member of the Knights who has the best record against the Canadiens. Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has 39 points in 38 games against the Habs. As for Jack Eichel, he has 24 points in as many duels, and captain Mark Stone completes the top three with 23 points in 27 games. Eichel is the seventh top-scorer in the NHL with 31 points on the season, and he has seven points in his last four games.

You can catch the game on SCRIPPS, RDS and TSN 2 at 4:00 PM ET. At the end of the match, the Canadiens will take off for Denver and are set to arrive at 12:30 AM, 12 hours or so ahead of Saturday’s game against the Avalanche, who will have taken on the Minnesota Wild on Friday.

