Canadiens: Taking On The Struggling Canucks

After a disappointing outing against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens will attempt to get back to their winning ways when they take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre on Monday night. It’s been a tough season for tonight’s visitors, who are currently dead last in the standings with just 37 points. In its previous 10 games, the British Columbia outfit has a 2-6-2 record and has lost its previous three.