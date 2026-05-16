Canadiens: Will Mr. Saturday Night Strike Again?

There are also some question marks up front for the Sabres. Tage Thompson is having a tough series and has been undisciplined in the last two games. At this stage, one has to wonder if he’s playing injured; what we’ve seen in this series does not reflect what the big winger can do when he’s on top of his game. Alex Tuch hasn’t even been a shadow of himself; the soon-to-be unrestricted free agent has yet to get on the scoreboard in this series and is minus-eight against the Sainte-Flanelle. So far, Zach Benson, Josh Doan and Josh Norris have been doing the heavy lifting, but life would be much easier for the Sabres if their top players found a way to have a positive impact. Captain Rasmus Dahlin has points in the last three games, but he’s still minus-one in this series, and like Thompson, he took a costly penalty in the last game. It will be interesting to see if Lindy Ruff elects to shake things up a bit with his team on the brink of elimination.