Canadiens Get Ready For Road Trip Without Suzuki

Montreal Canadiens
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 22, 2026 8:30 PMPublished Oct 22, 2026 8:30 PM
Updated Oct 22, 2026 9:38 PM
The Montreal Canadiens' upcoming road trip has now taken a turn for the worse before it even started. What will the Habs look like without Suzuki? That's the question.
After a day off on Wednesday, the Montreal Canadiens returned to work Thursday morning at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard. Owen Beck, sent down to the Laval Rocket after the loss to the San Jose Sharks, was called back up; the team also announced that captain Nick Suzuki will miss 2 to 4 weeks with an upper-body injury. The centerman had not missed a single game since he entered the NHL, meaning his iron man streak will end at 546 games.
Suzuki blocked a Michael Kesselring shot late in the third frame against the Sharks. It’s hard to imagine the Canadiens without Suzuki; we haven't seen the Habs without him since 2019-2020, and he plays a key role at even strength, on the power play, and at times when down a man. That leaves Martin St-Louis with a real puzzle.
Who will skate with Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield? The Canadiens have other centre options: Phillip Danault, Alex Newhook, Jake Evans, Oliver Kapanen. None of them are bona fide first-line centers. Danault was the Habs’ first-line pivot when Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar completed the top unit, but that was six years ago. As good as Danault is, he's gotten older and isn’t what he was then. Furthermore, he pivots the new French Connection with Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc; can St-Louis afford to break them up?
Kapanen, who’s been skating on the wing since returning, should go back to center, but where? On which line? If Ivan Demidov were back, you’d likely try to rekindle that chemistry, but he’s not yet and he’s not even traveling with the team as confirmed by the team’s PR. This isn’t surprising since he’s still wearing a walking boot.
Should Alex Newhook get a look as a first-line center? Perhaps leaving Kapanen with Josh Anderson and Chris Kreider? Those wingers have speed, and Kapanen has a knack for getting to the right spot for scoring chances.
Evans could also be in line for a promotion; when Kapanen faltered in the playoffs, he landed on the second line with Demidov and Newhook. But Evans has never scored 22 goals in a season.
At practice, St-Louis chose Kapanen to center Slafkovsky and Caufield, a tall order for the youngster, but he has played with the big Slovak before. As for the coach, he is confident that the Finn can make it work:
It's a next-man-up opportunity to keep things going. He'll play with two offensively talented players, as he did all last season; his game won't change. He'll complement those guys and do his job.
As for the fact that Kapanen will also be playing on the first power play unit, St-Louis added:
He's always had potential offensively. It's not the first time he's been on the power play, but with the injuries, it gives him an opportunity. We had to juggle that a little bit, and we think it can help us. He has a good shot, and he's very predictable for his teammates.
Many will have sighed with relief to see Kirby Dach wasn’t given yet another top-six opportunity. He may have improved the details of his game, but he hasn't done anything to earn a top-six spot and doesn’t play with the required commitment and intensity. Promoting Kapanen helps preserve the combinations that have worked well so far this season.
Suzuki’s absence will be a real big test for the Canadiens; how long can they make do without their leader and top-line center? Could Kent Hughes be forced to go out and get another center? The Canadiens’ GM doesn’t like to trade from a position of weakness, and other GMs would see him coming…
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