Canadiens Get Ready For Road Trip Without Suzuki

Who will skate with Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield? The Canadiens have other centre options: Phillip Danault, Alex Newhook, Jake Evans, Oliver Kapanen. None of them are bona fide first-line centers. Danault was the Habs’ first-line pivot when Brendan Gallagher and Tomas Tatar completed the top unit, but that was six years ago. As good as Danault is, he's gotten older and isn’t what he was then. Furthermore, he pivots the new French Connection with Alexandre Texier and Zachary Bolduc; can St-Louis afford to break them up?