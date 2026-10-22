Beck And Reinbacher Score In Their Return With The Laval Rocket

As for Beck and Reinbacher, it’s probably in their best interest to stay in Laval for now and get more playing time. Many injuries over the years have hampered Reinbacher's development, and more action will help. Like the blueliner, Beck is caught in a bit of a logjam with the big club and has found himself on the fourth line with Jake Evans and Kirby Dach. With limited minutes, a player can only do so much, but he came close to scoring in his last game with the Habs, hitting the post. He's one of the unluckiest players of all time; he hits the iron far more often than most players. It’s also tough to make a name for yourself when you’re on a line with no clear identity.