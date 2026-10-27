Game 12 – Canadiens vs. Blues: Dobes’ Homecoming?

Up front, Chris Kreider, who’s been held pointless in the last eight games, is the Habs’ most productive forward against the Blues with 18 points in 22 games. Suzuki has 12 points in 11 games, but he won’t play, as established. Cole Caufield is next, with 10 points in nine games, followed by Phillip Danault, who has nine points in 21 games. Nobody seems particularly fond of playing the Blues. Kaiden Ghule has goals in the last two games, can he keep the streak going? He has never notched a single point against the Blues.