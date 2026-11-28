Game 27 – Canadiens vs. Golden Knights: Demidov’s Return?
Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2026 4:30 PM
The Montreal Canadiens will try to shake off their three-game losing streak when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights this afternoon and it's still unknown whether Ivan Demidov will be making his return. In the meantime, here's everything else you need to know.
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