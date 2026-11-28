Martin St-Louis wouldn’t rule out Ivan Demidov playing for the Montreal Canadiens in their Saturday afternoon game against the Vegas Golden Knights, and he had him run all the even-strength drills at practice with Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. At the same time, Cole Caufield skated with Dylan Larkin and Alex Newhook. However, he was on the outside looking in when it was time for the power-play drill. The organization has already announced that there will be no practice or media availability before the game, so we’ll get an answer on Demidov’s return at pregame, not before.