Game 7 -Canadiens vs. Capitals: Battle Of The Hutsons

After making way for Jacob Fowler in the last three games, Jakub Dobes will return to the net tonight for the first time since his 6-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. The netminder looked lost at times; his positioning was off, and he flailed around in his crease as he did early in his career. Hopefully, his work with Marco Marciano over the last week has paid off. The Czech netminder has a 2-1-0 record against the Caps with a 3.06 goals-against average and an .887 save percentage. The team has already confirmed he’ll be in net against the Caps. Fowler has never taken on the hosts in his young career.