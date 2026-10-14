Canadiens Get Two Points By The Skin Of Their Teeth

Jake Evans had an active stick to break up plays; Arber Xhekaj timed his dive perfectly at one point, taking away a passing opportunity in the second frame, while Noah Dobson’s long reach came in handy on the PK in the first frame. Asked how he felt about the PK’s work on the night and the fact that it didn’t allow a single shot, Evans said: "I didn’t even know that. Yeah, you know, we feel confident. Everyone’s been working their tail off and blocking shots if they need to. We get the saves when we need to. You know, when the PK’s going well, it’s not one guy; it’s not just the goalie. It’s everyone chipping in and helping out."