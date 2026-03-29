Another Day, Another Accomplishment for Canadiens’ Hutson

Hutson will turn 23 on February 14, 2027, so unless he can record 60 assists before then in the next campaign, he won’t be able to accomplish the feat a third time, but he will remain the only one to do it in his first two seasons. Rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer is battling for the rookie scoring race with Beckett Sennecke and Ivan Demidov, but he only has 34 assists so far, and with only eight games to play, he won’t get there.