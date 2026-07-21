Big News: Where Every Canadiens’ Game Will Be Broadcast In French

It’s worth noting that Amazon Prime did a very good job last season with the four Canadiens games it had the rights to. Their coverage was smooth and focused. They showed a Habs game and stuck to that team rather than feeling the need to discuss the Toronto Maple Leafs as Rogers’ broadcasts so often do. From a quality standpoint, their arrival is good news, but it’s doubtful that the extra cash the French-speaking fans will have to spend will be well received. While the monthly subscription to Amazon Prime only stands at $9.99 per month, and it also has an option to add TVA Sports directly for $17.99 a month, it still means another subscription to manage and needing to add RDS through Crave TV.