Shocking Differences Between The Canadiens’ And Blackhawks Salary Structure

Byram will be a UFA at age 32 in 2033, while Bedard will be a UFA in 2031 at just 25 years old. In other words, it’s a possibility that the Hawks will only have enjoyed eight years of their first overall pick before letting him hit unrestricted free agency. Meanwhile, the Canadiens will have gotten 11 years of both Hutson and Demidov (although since they both burned the first year of their ELC by joining the Canadiens at the tail end of the season, it really works out to 10 years). That statement is also true for Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. Hughes has found a way to sign his core players to team-friendly contracts while also getting maximum term out of them, which is impressive.