Canadiens: About That A

When you lose your captain, and you need someone to wear a letter, it gives me an opportunity to reward the players who drive our culture…I’ve been here for a while, and I think he’s a guy who drives the culture. Jake does that; he’s been here for a long time, and Cole, since I’ve been here, I’ve seen him drive the culture. He’s focused on always becoming the best version of himself, and that’s not necessarily just about being a better goal scorer. It’s about how he plays defensively, the details, and what he brings every single day. So it gives me the opportunity to do that, and I’m trying to distribute these moments of recognition around a little bit. The guys are proud to wear a letter on their jersey, so it’s a great opportunity for me.