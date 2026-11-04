Canadiens: Did Florian Xhekaj Buy His Way Into The Press Box

Furthermore, before coming out of the lineup because of an illness, Dach was actually playing well, and if you want to establish a culture of accountability, players have to earn the right to play or to remain in the lineup. Thursday’s visitors at the Bell Centre, the Utah Mammoth lead the league in power-play goals with 20; it won’t be a good idea to take unnecessary penalties against them. With Dach and Suzuki likely to return on Thursday, don’t be surprised if the younger Xhekaj has to make way, just like Beck, who hasn’t done anything to deserve being scratched, though. Chances are, Xhekaj will have learned his lesson the hard way and won’t try to spark an unnecessary fight again in the dying minutes of a game his team is leading.