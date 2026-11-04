Canadiens Set Unenviable Record As They Crash And Burn Late

By now, the Xhekajs are used to playing together, but on Tuesday night, for the first time, they both had a hand in the same goal. Each brother got an assist on Beck’s tally. They became the ninth set of brothers in Canadiens’ history to get a point on the same goal. The last pair to do it was the Kostistyn brothers in 2009, but Odie and Sprague Cleghorn first accomplished the feat more than 100 years ago, on March 5, 1925. Unfortunately for the Xhekajs, though, that won’t be what their night will be remembered for.