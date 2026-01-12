Canadiens’ AHL Affiliate To Honour Rocket Richard

Nine years ago, the Montreal Canadiens announced that their AHL farm team, the St. John’s IceCaps, was relocating to Laval and that a contest would be held to name the franchise. There were many entries, but ultimately three finalists: the Rocket, the Patriots, and the Rapids. Unsurprisingly, given the place Maurice “Rocket” Richard had always held in Quebecers’ hearts, it was his nickname that was chosen.
Since the Rocket is now celebrating nine years in Laval, and that nine was the Rocket’s number, the organization has decided to hold a special tribute night for the emblematic figure in Quebec’s history.
Charles-Antoine Messier, the Senior Manager of the Laval Rocket’s Marketing Department, explained the reasoning behind the themed night:
“Maurice Richard was not just a great player; he was a symbol of passion, courage, and pride. As we enter our ninth season, the idea of creating a themed night to honour the legendary number 9 came naturally. For the Laval Rocket, it was inevitable to pay tribute to him. Even today, he remains one of the greatest ambassadors of the Canadiens family.”
The special evening will take place on Friday, January 16, when the Rocket will host the Manitoba Moose, and fans can look forward to the team wearing a special jersey for the occasion. There will be surprises on the concourse, and the in-game entertainment will celebrate the life and times of the hockey icon.
Richard was more than an eight-time Stanley Cup winner and the first player to score 50 goals in a season for the people of Quebec; he was the man who inspired so many French-Canadians to excel in their field. The riot that followed his suspension for the rest of the 1955 season after he accidentally hit a referee is seen by some as the start of the Revolution Tranquille, a significant period of change in Quebec’s history.
