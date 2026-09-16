Canadiens’ Anderson Pleased With The A

I think for me personally it’s a little bit different than my last two contracts negotiating that, I don’t have to tell you guys about how much I love this city, how much I love this team, I think the culture that we’ve been building over the last four or five years since Marty and Gorts and Kent have come has obviously been something pretty special. It’s obviously something that’s in the back of your head but you know, you’re in a good place, this city’s been unbelievable, my daughter was born here, playing close from home and just the people that you get to work with, for the last six, seven years, it’s been great so I’m a big believer in things will work out, I really do see myself being in Montreal and I’m sure those conversation [contract negotiations] will start picking up soon.