Canadiens And Kreider Focused On The Future

Obviously, we weren’t expecting him to be available, but when he became available, we looked at our roster and thought he could be a good fit for a lot of reasons: size, speed, experience, and a strong playoff record. I knew that he would be a really good fit in the room; it just seemed like there weren’t really any negatives when we were thinking about it. Thankfully, once we spoke to him and went through the whole process, once he called us and said he really wanted to come to Montreal and liked our group we were all excited about that.