The Canadiens Extended Suzuki’s Favourite Coach

Well, there’s a lot to that question; it’s not just one thing. I think his experience as a player, everything he overcame to be what he is, the way he works at it every day. He’s never somebody who has all the answers. You’re not going to walk in a room with Marty, and he’s going to shut everybody down. He has that thirst to get better all the time, and that’s difficult. I mean, in the NHL there’s a lot of egos. You’re dealing with players making a lot of money that have a lot of experience, a lot of success, to be able to walk in front of a team every day and have the success and capture the room and still make it exciting and have them want to come, that’s a special talent, and he has that. I feel there’s so much there. I wish I could have more time to answer that about Marty, but he has it. You can tell when a guy stands in front of a room with NHL players, and he has that, and we’re excited he’s with us.