Canadiens Announce Development Camp Roster

On Tuesday, players will undergo physical testing and won’t be made available to the media. Then, on Wednesday, the goaltenders will take to the ice at 9:15 AM, the defensemen at 10:15 AM, and the forwards at 11:00 AM, before holding media availabilities from 13:00 onward. On Wednesday, the goaltenders will take to the ice at 10:00, and at 11:00 AM there will be a scrimmage.