Canadiens Announce Development Camp Roster

The Montreal Canadiens have revealed details about their upcoming development camp, with plenty of exciting prospects for fans to feast their eyes on.
It’s been a busy day for the Montreal Canadiens; on top of trading Joshua Roy and Brendan Gallagher, the Habs announced which RFAs they qualified and their development camp roster. As previously announced, the event will take place from Tuesday, June 30 to Thursday, July 2 at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard, and the on-ice sessions will be open to the public.
On Tuesday, players will undergo physical testing and won’t be made available to the media. Then, on Wednesday, the goaltenders will take to the ice at 9:15 AM, the defensemen at 10:15 AM, and the forwards at 11:00 AM, before holding media availabilities from 13:00 onward. On Wednesday, the goaltenders will take to the ice at 10:00, and at 11:00 AM there will be a scrimmage.
There will be six goaltenders at camp: Alexis Cournoyer, Emmett Croteau, Max Lacroix (on a tryout – son of former NHL Eric Lacroix and grandson of Hall of Famer builder Pierre Lacroix), Quentin Miller, Arseni Radkox and Mikus Vecvanags. They will be joined by 12 defensemen: Rasmus Bergqvist, Cooper Cleaves, Jean-Samuel Daigneault, Aiden Dubinsky, Carlos Handel, Brayden Klimpke, Andrew MacNiel, Bryce Pickford, Owen Protz, Timofei Runtso, Nolan Stevenson (on a tryout – Was the captain of the Penticton Vees before making the jump to the NCAA last season) and Maxon Vig.
As for the forwards, it will be a fairly big contingent with 19 players coming: Dillan Bentley, TylerDeakos, Donovan Frias (on a tryout), Remi Gelinas (on a tryout), Michael Hage, Aleksandr Legkov (on a tryout), Giacomo Martino (on a tryout), Ben Merrill, L.J. Mooney, Reid Morich (on a tryout), Nikita Ovcharov (on a tryout), Hayden Paupanekis, Gleb Pugachyov (who's visa application apparently went smoothly), Thomas Rousseau (on a tryout), Wesley Royston, Logan Sawyer, Parker Trottier, Braidy Wassilyn (on a tryout), and Alexander Zharovsky.
Fans will definitely want to keep an eye on first-time attendees Paupanekis (who missed out last year because of mononucleosis), Zharovsky, and Pugachyov, as well as a few returning players. Last time around, Mooney impressed on the ice despite his diminutive size, and Owen Protz did so well at both development and rookie camps that he was invited to the main camp.
There will be no shortage of coaches on the ice as the organization has invited nine coaches: Kori Cheverie, Caroline Ouellette, Noemie Marin, and Alex-Andre Perron from the Montreal Victoire, former Hab Mike Condon who’s now a performance consultant, Olivia Cook (Potsdam Division III coach), Bruno Pierre Guillemette (goalie coach from the Montreal Victoire), Yanick Jean (QMJHL’s Chicoutimi Saguneens’ coach), and Olivier Latendresse (M18 AAA Charles-Lemoyne Riverains’ coach).
If you have time to kill on Canada Day or fancy taking a day off on Thursday, a day trip to Brossard seems in order.
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