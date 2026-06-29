Today In Canadiens History: The Trade That Rocked The Summer

Weber had a rugged style of play and could land some game-altering hits on opponents all over the ice, providing a much more physical presence than Subban ever did, a style better suited to the Bergevin brand of hockey. The big defenseman also had a booming shot from the blueline, which became the Canadiens’ default play on the power play. While Weber could never lead the Canadiens to their 25th Stanley Cup conquest, he did captain them to the Stanley Cup final in his final season, in 2020-21. Although no one knew back then, when the Lightning beat the Canadiens in five games, the curtain fell on Weber’s career. He played with a torn meniscus, a broken ankle, torn thumb tendons, and a torn groin. It was when Weber was left unprotected for the expansion draft that doubts about his future surfaced, before the GM announced in October 2021 that he would sit out the season and may never play again. Which unfortunately turned out to be true.