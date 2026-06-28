Were The Canadiens Draft Losers?

Well, the defensemen are always in demand, and we always talk about different buckets and which ones are full and which ones are becoming empty. So we know where the best fishing holes are, as we say, and it’s different draft to draft […] in this case, it just so happened that the defenders were the best players, you know, at particular spots, and obviously, you want to create more organizational depth in each position. Every organization needs that depth, and we happen to have pretty good depth right now; it never hurts to have a deeper pool. We felt that with each individual we addressed something. Timmy Runtso is more offensive, more flashy, I guess. Cooper Cleaves is more stay-at-home, mature, big, and defends, and Brayden Klimpke is a puck mover, an elite skater. So we felt those three at the right spots were the way to go, and you can never have enough ds.