Canadiens’ Caufield Took The Blame

I think the playoffs were kind of a little bit of a flip from the regular season, right? In the regular season, our top line kind of drove everything all the time. We probably asked a lot of them. In the playoffs, we got some secondary scoring, quite a bit, really impactful guys down the bottom of our lineup. Listen, as I said, we’re asking a lot from our top guys, and maybe that was a part of it. They did find a way to get on the sheet still. I think Nick ends up pretty much close to a point a game in the playoffs, playing against some of the best players in the league. I think more importantly for them, it’s going through it and understanding what it’s going to take and how to manage themselves going forward. To be able to get through the playoffs, round after round, is difficult.