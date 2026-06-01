Canadiens' Gallagher Ripped Off The Band-Aid

The heart-and-soul player summarized the situation, saying it was his decision to move on but that he was forced into it. In an ideal world, he would have been able to stay in Montreal, but as a player, he feels like he needs to give himself an opportunity to contribute. Asked how he would feel about the opportunity to go home, he replied that he would certainly welcome it, but that he would need to speak to his wife and see what was best for his family.