Canadiens' Gallagher Ripped Off The Band-Aid

It was an emotionally charged morning in Brossard as Montreal Canadiens veteran Brendan Gallagher confirmed that he would be moving on from the Habs.
One of the big questions going into Monday’s post-mortem day for the Montreal Canadiens in Brossard was about the future of veteran Brendan Gallagher. When the question was put forward to GM Kent Hughes, he replied that the veteran had earned the right to be treated with respect, and that’s how the organization intended to treat him going forward. While that didn’t reveal much about what was next for the veteran, members of the media didn’t have to wait long to find out more.
The alternate captain was the first player to meet the media, and he wasted no time in ripping off the band-aid. When he was asked by Martin McGuire what was next for him, he replied:
“It’s pretty clear I’ll be kind of moving on here, but I’m incredibly, incredibly…”, Fighting off the tears, he added, “fortunate. I was just thinking about my mom and how my teammates supported me through that. I’m still emotional talking about if. Just give me a second here, guys”.
Gallagher, who never backed down on the ice and who has been the Canadiens’ greatest warrior for the best part of 14 years, had to put a knee down Friday morning. Fighting back the tears as he contemplated a future outside of the organization that drafted him 147th overall back in 2010 and inside of which he made so many great memories. He praised the teammates he's had over the years and added that his love for this city is something he’ll always carry with him.
When asked what he would like to say to the fans, he instantaneously replied, “Just thank you. They embraced what I am as a player. They appreciated me, you know, I just tried to give everything I had every single night, and they really embraced me and supported me along the way. It’s an experience I’m really happy I got to go through.
While the veteran was clear that it’s time to move on, he still wants to play and says that there’s more in the tank. In an ideal world, he would have loved it to be in Montreal, but his time has come. Gallagher has had a wealth of experience in Montreal and said he’s seen it happen to other players, citing Josh Gorges, with whom he lived in his first season, as an example.
For him, it has become clear that the opportunity to ply his trade won’t be there in Montreal anymore and that he just needs to find a new home. When Game 5 ended on Friday and he went to the bench near his teammates, he explained he knew the season was ending and that it would probably be it for him in Montreal, which made him want to take it all in.
Unsurprisingly, he explained that he thought he would be in for Game 5 and that he was looking forward to the opportunity to pull his teammates into the fight, since it’s something that he’ll never lose and does well. He added that it’s fine that he wasn’t given the opportunity, since he has had to accept his fate for a little while.
Gallagher will have been the ultimate pro right through the end with the Canadiens. He spoke candidly about the fact that the writing was on the wall when he was pulled out of the lineup towards the end of the season. With a smile, he said that you have to be ready when your number’s called and if it’s not called, it’s probably time to move on.
The heart-and-soul player summarized the situation, saying it was his decision to move on but that he was forced into it. In an ideal world, he would have been able to stay in Montreal, but as a player, he feels like he needs to give himself an opportunity to contribute. Asked how he would feel about the opportunity to go home, he replied that he would certainly welcome it, but that he would need to speak to his wife and see what was best for his family.
For the rest of the day, as the players spoke to the media, they were asked what Gallagher has meant to the team, and they praised him in no uncertain terms. When Jake Evans was asked how he would feel as the longest tenured Habs next season, he replied:
“Well, I don’t know if Gally’s gone”, he was then told the veteran had told the media he would be moving on and added, “I didn’t know that”. The center was visibly taken aback. It wasn’t surprising that he didn’t know, because that’s how Gallagher was. He wasn’t going to talk about this with his teammates during the playoffs; he wasn’t going to make it about himself.
If this is truly it for Gallagher with the Canadiens, he will have played 911 games with the Habs, putting up 487 points, including 246 goals. More than the stats, though, what he will be remembered for is his will to battle and his dedication to the team. Whichever team offers him a new home will be getting a fantastic leader and a tremendous teammate.
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