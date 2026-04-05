Canadiens Are Off To The Races

Finally, sophomore defenseman Lane Hutson is racing up the list of top scorers in Canadiens history on the blueline. With 74 points, he’s already got the sixth-best season in franchise history. With six games to go, he likely won’t catch up to Larry Robinson at the very top of that list with 85 points, but it certainly feels like he could overtake Robinson’s and Lapointe’s 75 and 76 points seasons. That would give him the third-most productive season by a Canadiens’ rearguard in history. If the stars align, perhaps he could even join Robinson at second overall with 82 points, who knows. Hutson is also fourth in scoring amongst defensemen in the league, and it’s likely he’ll soon be part of the Norris Trophy conversation.