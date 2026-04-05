Canadiens Play With Fire But Escape With The Two Points

While everyone was waiting to see Caufield’s 50th goal of the season, he treated them to a couple of nice assists instead. He had the primary assist on the first goal of the game as he fed Jayden Struble for a very Caufield-like shot that beat Allen. On the second goal of the game, he had the puck in his office on the power play. Still, instead of going for the shot, he saw a perfect passing lane to Ivan Demidov, who was sneaking in towards the goal, and he took it, allowing the Russian rookie to notch his 60th point on the season.