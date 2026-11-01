Canadiens Beat Penguins 5-4, Win Fifth Consecutive Game

As good as Fowler has been so far this season, goalies can have games where they struggle a bit; it’s part of the development curve and the game. While youngsters can struggle with consistency, nobody is immune to a bad night in net; even the great ones have had them. It may be a bit harder for less experienced goaltenders because it can, whether you want it or not, affect their confidence. But that’s not an area where Fowler normally struggles.