Canadiens’ Fowler Is On Track To Contend For Calder Trophy

David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Oct 31, 2026 3:30 PM
The Montreal Canadiens thought Jacob Fowler would spend some time in Laval this season to avoid carrying three goalies, but Samuel Montembeault's injury has given the youngster an opportunity he wasn't about to pass up. He could even enter the Calder Trophy conversation.
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