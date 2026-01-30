Canadiens: Bell Centre Voted Best Rink In NHL

As for the atmosphere, I’ve learn to appreciate it on a whole new level since I got my seat in the press gallery. It's set right above the ice, so you’re surrounded by fans, and when the noise level goes up, it feels almost surreal in there. Last year, at the tail end of the season, when the fans would start a wave, and it would go around the building for 10 minutes, it gave me goosebumps. It’s easy to understand what the players mean when they talk about the atmosphere being special at the Bell Centre.