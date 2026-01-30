Canadiens: The Focus Should Have Been Solely On The Battle Of Quebec

I grew up in Quebec, but I was never a Nordiques fan, unlike my dad. You see, he made the mistake of introducing me to hockey when I was six years old in 1986, when a young netminder led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup. Watching number 33 make all those saves, I became hooked on hockey and on the Habs, much to my dad’s chagrin. It wasn’t all bad for him; he had a whale of a time in 1993 when the Nordiques took a 2-0 lead in their series with the Habs. By the end of that series of course, I had become unsufferable, teasing him mercilessly as Montreal went on to win the next four games and claim the Stanley Cup a few weeks later.