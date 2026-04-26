Canadiens’ Better Halves Soaked In The Atmosphere

As everyone in Montreal was getting ready to watch Game 3, the atmosphere around the Bell Centre was electric, and the fans weren't the only ones enjoying it.
The electricity was palpable in town when the Montreal Canadiens hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 3 of their first-round series. Hours before the game, there was a buzz downtown as fans arrived early to either attend the game or the outdoor watch party.
As is tradition in the playoffs, the players' significant others turned up wearing custom-made jackets that made it impossible not to recognize the ladies. Before going to the Bell Centre, they went to take a picture in the Rio Tinto court where the Fan Jam was taking place, and Alexa Dobson looked like she had a blast taking in the atmosphere, according to her Instagram account.
Some of the ladies even took the time to do a short interview with The Sick Podcast and were asked to predict the game’s outcome, with one of them predicting a Canadiens’ win 3-2 in overtime.
This year’s edition of the jackets is cream, but it features plenty of red, white and blue. The sleeves are embroidered with their partner's name and bear the Montreal Playoff Hockey 2026 logo, as well as the team’s iconic logo over the years. The jacket is like a Canadiens retrospective.
Even the younger ladies got their version of the jacket. Emma Fortin, Brendan Gallagher’s wife, posted a picture of herself posing with her daughter, Everly, who was wearing it as well. Playoff fever is alive and well in Montreal, and the organization is doing everything it can to have all hands on deck, as the coach would say.
Once inside the building, they took several videos of the atmosphere, posting them to their Instagram accounts and it clearly looked like they were having a wonderful time, much like any other Habs fan in the building, really.
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