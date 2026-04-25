Dach’s Redemption Leads Canadiens To Important Win

Still, after Ivan Demidov was sent to the box for a high stick, which Tampa couldn’t capitalize on, Dach tied the score, and the Bolts appeared shaken up, so much so that they took three penalties in a row, allowing the Canadiens three chances to take the lead. However, they did some good work on the penalty kill, giving the Canadiens no time to plan in the offensive zone or even to shoot much. After 40 minutes, Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki didn’t have a single shot, while Juraj Slafkovsky only had one. Jon Cooper was doing a very good job at juggling in his lines to keep Cirelli on Suzuki despite not having the last change. He kept pulling guys off the ice to send Cirelli in whenever needed, and while St-Louis did see what he was doing, he decided not to be drawn into that, opting not to mess with his team’s rhythm.