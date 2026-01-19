Canadiens: Big Changes Could Be Coming

While I understand why the coach says there will be some juggling involved, with only 33 games left before the playoffs, there’s a need to find some stability as well. You do not want to get to the spring dance and have several of your players playing worried that they could lose their spot at any time. In an ideal world, you get to the playoffs with four solid lines that are clicking. St-Louis will need to balance the need to ease players in and the need for stability.