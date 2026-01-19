Canadiens: Slafkovsky’s Big Jump Forward

In the 22 games he has played on the top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, the Slovak has racked up 11 points, for a 0.50 PPG. Which means that in the 27 games he has played with Kapanen and Demidov, he has picked up 29 points for a 1.07 PPG. Of course, some of his points (15) came on the power play; eight of those came in the 22 games he spent with Caufield and Suzuki, meaning that his output at even strength, with them, was just three points. Meanwhile, playing at even strength with Demidov and Kapanen, he picked up 22 even-strength points in 27 games.