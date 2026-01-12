Canadiens: Big Dilemma Ahead

Gallagher may not be producing at the same rate as he once was; he has 14 points in 45 games, but he can still be an effective player in the bottom six, unlike, say, Patrik Laine, whose game doesn’t really fit those chairs. For everything he has accomplished for this team over the last 14 seasons, the alternate captain has earned the right to be first choice when it comes to depth players. There is no point in arguing about the fact that he’s not giving the Canadiens enough value for money right now. The Habs aren’t in a bad financial position; Gallagher’s contract hasn't become an undue burden, and it won't with the salary cap rising.