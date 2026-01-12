Canadiens: Big Dilemma Ahead

With Sunday’s practice being an optional skate for the Montreal Canadiens, there weren’t that many players on the CN Sports Complex ice in Brossard, but a few of the regulars still showed up: Owen Beck, Joe Veleno, Samuel Blais, and Samuel Bolduc. The three goalies were also on the ice with goaltending coach Eric Raymond. They were also joined by three of the injured players: Josh Anderson, Kirby Dach, and Patrik Laine.
While there is no set timetable for the trio’s return, it’s clear that once they are ready to return, the coaching staff will have to make some tough decisions. The Canadiens have quite a full house as things stand, and when other players become available, someone will have to make way.
It seems evident that Owen Beck, who’s the youngest and can be sent back down to the Laval Rocket, will likely be the first player to make way. In 14 games, the 21-year-old has scored only a single goal, and a bit more seasoning in the AHL certainly won’t hurt. After that, though, it gets more complicated.
Joe Veleno certainly hasn’t been lighting up the ice with just four points in 40 games, but he is currently used on the first penalty kill unit. Of course, if Anderson returns, it’s not so much of a problem, but is Veleno more deserving of staying in the lineup than Samuel Blais? The waiver pick-up has eight points in 18 games, including five points in 10 games since rejoining the Canadiens. The grinder brings a lot of energy to the game and already has 67 hits to his name. Given the type of game Martin St-Louis likes his team to play and the fact that the Habs are not the most physical team, can they spare Blais?
Of course, Anderson does bring physicality; he has 74 hits so far this season, but does that mean Blais becomes expendable? Points-wise, Anderson has just 13 in 40 games. Having both Blais and Anderson in the lineup would make the Canadiens’ forecheck even more effective.
As for those who believe that Brendan Gallagher could make way, think again. The winger might have slowed down this season, but St-Louis knows precisely what he gets when he puts him on the ice, and that’s a 100% effort. Furthermore, he has just been reunited with Phillip Danault, and there’s still some chemistry there.
Gallagher may not be producing at the same rate as he once was; he has 14 points in 45 games, but he can still be an effective player in the bottom six, unlike, say, Patrik Laine, whose game doesn’t really fit those chairs. For everything he has accomplished for this team over the last 14 seasons, the alternate captain has earned the right to be first choice when it comes to depth players. There is no point in arguing about the fact that he’s not giving the Canadiens enough value for money right now. The Habs aren’t in a bad financial position; Gallagher’s contract hasn't become an undue burden, and it won't with the salary cap rising.
Whichever way you look at it, though, the coaching staff will have to make some hard decisions, and the going is just going to get tougher when the likes of Jake Evans and Alex Newhook are ready to return.
