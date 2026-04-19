Canadiens: A Superior Option On The Blueline?

Though this is the playoffs, the time of the year when coaches are likely to play games and not want to show their hand. Perhaps Martin St-Louis is playing with us and intends to use other combinations as well. At this stage of the year, everyone on the team has played with everyone, and they don’t really need more reps. There could have been a need for it if he had intended to play David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom, but it doesn’t look like it. Speaking of the two rookies, yesterday at practice, Matheson was giving them a skating lesson, yet another example of the important role the veteran plays on this team.