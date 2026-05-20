Canadiens: The Battle Could Be Won In Net

Will the Canes’ 11 days off have allowed him to work through his ECF demons? Or has he spent them obsessing over the ghost of playoffs past? Furthermore, the veteran netminder has appeared in only 35 games this season, and he’s had more than his fair share of injury troubles over the years. Can he be consistent over the course of this whole postseason? The Canes better hope so, but at this stage, it feels like Andersen hasn’t really been tested after facing the Ottawa Senators and the Flyers in the first two rounds.