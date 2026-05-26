Canadiens Can’t Win If They Don’t Shoot

Even with the score tied and more offensive opportunities, the Canadiens were still incredibly sloppy in their own zone. Even though Josh Anderson is a menace on the forecheck, he even dispossessed Frederik Andersen behind his net once; his play in the defensive zone left a lot to be desired. On a few occasions, the puck was within his reach, but he didn’t make the play. Montreal also still struggles to flip pucks out of the zone, with Jake Evans being guilty of a turnover that landed right in a Canes player’s hand. The attempted clearance was barely at waist level. Meanwhile, Jakub Dobes was making stops in various ways, keeping his side in the game, and even getting a bit of help from lady luck at times.