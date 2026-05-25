Canadiens Matheson’s Leadership Was Key In Game 7 Win

The thing that I wanted to get across was just to look back at your eight-year-old self and ask him how he’d be feeling. Just kind of remind yourself that this is exactly what, whether you’re on the outdoor rink growing up or playing ball hockey, you’d be pretending you’re in this situation: Game 7, going into overtime. I feel like putting that into perspective sometimes takes the pressure off a little bit and just lets you go play, and I feel like we did that in overtime.