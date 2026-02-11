Canadiens’ Captain Is Spot On

The way he carries himself on the ice, not only during the games but also at practice, perfectly exemplifies the advice he would give new players just getting into the game, which is not to take it too seriously and have fun with their friends. While he’s competing at a professional level now and, of course, knows how serious it is, he has never forgotten about the fun factor, and he’s a big part of the reason why the climate around the Canadiens is what it is right now.