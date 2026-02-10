Canadiens: Four Years Later, That Hire Is A Big Success

There’s no denying that what the coach is doing is working, and perhaps his best quality is his ability to connect with players. He often says that a coach’s job is to sell his teachings to the players, and there’s no denying that he’s really good at that. Because he’s been in their shoes before, the players respect St-Louis and know that he knows what he’s talking about, even though he had never been an NHL coach before. Throughout his career, St-Louis was a student of the game; he admitted that he used to go to his coaches to ask why and to understand the reasons behind their teachings. Now, he’s treating his players like he would have wanted to be treated when he was a player, and it’s working.