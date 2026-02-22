Canadiens Captain Suzuki And Canada Lose Gold To The USA

Canada pressed on in the second, attacking relentlessly with Cooper tweaking his lines and using Connor McDavid for 9:27. At the same time, Nathan MacKinnon and Macklin Celebrini each had around 7:30. The Americans sat back and resisted wave after wave of attacks, even killing a 1:33 5-on-3. Connor Hellebuyck was amazing, but Canada did manage to tie up the score through Cale Makar after Bo Horvat won the draw in the offensive zone and Suzuki battled along the boards to get the puck to Toews. The Canadiens captain only spent 2:05 on the ice in the second frame, but he made the most of his limited ice time.