Canadiens Player Announces His Wife Is Expecting

Now that Kaiden Guhle has returned from injury and has had an opportunity to find his rhythm back, Carrier is likely to be a mainstay on the third pairing, alongside either 24-year-old Jayden Struble or 25-year-old Arber Xhekaj. The two are still battling for the sixth defenseman role, and neither has been able to really claim the spot as his own. The latter brings more physicality to the game but has been known to make errors in defensive coverage here and there. As for the former, he plays a safer game and rarely takes himself out of the play with a big hit attempt.